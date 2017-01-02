Analysts Set $10.00 Price Target for Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR)

Shares of Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pointer Telocation an industry rank of 86 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pointer Telocation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) remained flat at $6.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,549 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.77. Pointer Telocation has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Pointer Telocation had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 3.51%. Equities analysts expect that Pointer Telocation will post $0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. is a provider of mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries and other mobile tracking markets, such as cargo, assets, shipping and containers. The Company offers roadside assistance (RSA) services, automobile repair and towing services, stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) and other services.

