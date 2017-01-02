Analysts Anticipate Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (ANW) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aegean Marine Petroleum Network an industry rank of 158 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) opened at 10.15 on Wednesday. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $399.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Aegean Marine Petroleum Network

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc is an international marine fuel logistics company. The Company markets and physically supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea and on rivers. As a physical supplier, the Company procures marine fuel from refineries, oil producers and other sources, and resells and delivers these fuels from its bunkering vessels to a range of end users.

