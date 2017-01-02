Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 633,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $40,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.1% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 105,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 20.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 303,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after buying an additional 51,954 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 195,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) remained flat at $72.62 during midday trading on Monday. 1,759,059 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.89 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,863,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,631 shares in the company, valued at $19,201,238.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Hodgson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $483,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,803.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing (DSP) technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. The Company’s operating segments include United States, Rest of North/South America, Europe, Japan, China and Rest of Asia.

