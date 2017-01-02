AmpliPhi Biosciences (APHB) Major Shareholder Randal J. Kirk Sells 177,020 Shares

AmpliPhi Biosciences (NASDAQ:APHB) major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 177,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $84,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AmpliPhi Biosciences (NASDAQ:APHB) opened at 0.44 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $4.89 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20. AmpliPhi Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on AmpliPhi Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Company Profile

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of phage therapeutics. The Company is engaged in identifying, characterizing and developing naturally occurring bacteriophages with its collaboration partners in bacteriophage biology, synthetic biology and manufacturing, to develop second-generation bacteriophage products.

