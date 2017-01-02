Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 754,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 182,880 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 674.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,707,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,328,000 after buying an additional 4,099,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,750,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,906,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,508,000 after buying an additional 2,759,262 shares during the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,589,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,825,000.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) remained flat at $4.97 during midday trading on Monday. 2,264,520 shares of the stock traded hands. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $9.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The stock’s market cap is $707.36 million.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company earned $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

In other news, SVP Daphne Quimi sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $68,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 189,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $854,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate, migalastat HCl (Galafold), is an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which is a type of lysosomal storage disorder (LSD).

