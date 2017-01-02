Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $310,670,000 Position in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,185,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69,950 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific Corporation were worth $310,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,939,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,444,511,000 after buying an additional 448,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 21,830,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,129,113,000 after buying an additional 116,580 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation by 24.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,188,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,325,236,000 after buying an additional 2,936,275 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation by 7.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,465,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,262,084,000 after buying an additional 1,035,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,306,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,005,192,000 after buying an additional 376,668 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) opened at 103.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.73. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $106.62.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Union Pacific Corporation had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Union Pacific Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from Union Pacific Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Union Pacific Corporation’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/ameriprise-financial-inc-has-310670000-position-in-union-pacific-corporation-unp/1138017.html.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr lowered Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Monday, November 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered Union Pacific Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.15.

In related news, EVP Eric L. Butler sold 23,198 shares of Union Pacific Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,434,398.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,402,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Rogel sold 7,400 shares of Union Pacific Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $743,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company. Union Pacific Railroad Company links approximately 20 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing link in the supply chain. The Company’s business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products and intermodal.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.