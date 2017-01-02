American International Group Inc. Has $10,166,000 Stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 16.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 18.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation during the third quarter worth $224,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 330.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) remained flat at $143.43 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,419 shares. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.52 and a 52-week high of $159.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day moving average is $121.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.39.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.98. The business earned $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.58 million. United Therapeutics Corporation had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 44.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post $16.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Therapeutics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays PLC lowered United Therapeutics Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Ladenburg Thalmann raised United Therapeutics Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on United Therapeutics Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.15.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $149,729.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,409 shares in the company, valued at $166,247.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $170,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,432.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics Corporation

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its therapeutic products and product candidates include Prostacyclin Analogues, Phosphodiesterase Type 5 (PDE-5) Inhibitor and Monoclonal Antibody (MAb).

