American International Group Inc. Has $10,080,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 240.3% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) traded down 0.34% during trading on Monday, reaching $58.65. 1,221,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.03. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $66.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business earned $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.04%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/american-international-group-inc-has-10080000-position-in-wec-energy-group-inc-wec/1138268.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.78.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, formerly Wisconsin Energy Corporation, is a holding company, which has electric and natural gas utility operations. The Company’s segments are Wisconsin, Illinois, other states, electric transmission, We Power, and corporate and other. The Company’s Wisconsin segment includes the electric and natural gas utility, and non-utility operations of Wisconsin Electric Power Company (Wisconsin Electric), Wisconsin Gas LLC (Wisconsin Gas) and Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPS), including Wisconsin Electric’s electric and WPS’s electric and natural gas operations in the state of Michigan.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.