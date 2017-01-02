Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 100.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 10.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 373.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) remained flat at $54.13 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 815,633 shares. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.30 million. Ambarella had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post $2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Vetr upgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.39 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Pacific Crest reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.53.

In related news, insider Leslie Kohn sold 5,083 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $275,549.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 897,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,664,967.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 9,021 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $489,028.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,264,072.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc offers semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, sharing and display. The Company operates through the development and sale of low-power, high-definition video products segment. Its system-on-a-chip designs incorporate HD video processing, image processing, audio processing and system functions onto a single chip.

