Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, Compass Point cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) opened at 26.59 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $501.94 million, a PE ratio of 128.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.54. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 177.60%. The company had revenue of $252.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post $5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Michael Linn sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $123,350.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,000.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman sold 262,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $6,806,737.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 15.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company operates through three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Services. The Company’s Mortgage Services segment provides services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle, and are outsourced by loan servicers, loan originators, home investors, and other sellers and buyers of single family homes.

