Allergan PLC. (AGN) Stake Increased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West raised its stake in Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Allergan PLC. were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Allergan PLC. during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Allergan PLC. by 68.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Allergan PLC. by 17.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Allergan PLC. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Point Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Allergan PLC. by 19.9% in the second quarter. High Point Bank & Trust Co. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) traded up 1.35% on Monday, hitting $210.01. 3,998,884 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.79 and its 200 day moving average is $226.48. Allergan PLC. has a 52 week low of $184.50 and a 52 week high of $310.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.33. Allergan PLC. had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 93.74%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allergan PLC. will post $13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Allergan PLC.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGN. Deutsche Bank AG set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 target price on shares of Allergan PLC. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Allergan PLC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allergan PLC. from $299.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan PLC. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In related news, Director Nesli Basgoz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 5,250 shares of Allergan PLC. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $189.13 per share, with a total value of $992,932.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Allergan PLC.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

