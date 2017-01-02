Aisling Capital LLC Has $30,925,000 Stake in Versartis, Inc. (VSAR)

Aisling Capital LLC raised its position in Versartis, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAR) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,524,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 244,897 shares during the period. Versartis makes up approximately 6.4% of Aisling Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aisling Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Versartis worth $30,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Versartis by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Versartis by 20.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Versartis by 8.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Versartis during the second quarter worth $547,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Versartis by 35.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 225,561 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Versartis, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAR) remained flat at $14.90 during midday trading on Monday. 209,669 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $518.45 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. Versartis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aisling Capital LLC Has $30,925,000 Stake in Versartis, Inc. (VSAR)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/aisling-capital-llc-has-30925000-stake-in-versartis-inc-vsar/1138113.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Versartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Versartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Versartis in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Versartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Versartis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In related news, VP Paul Westberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 47,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $680,778.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Versartis Company Profile

Versartis, Inc is an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing long-acting recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH), somavaratan (VRS-317), for growth hormone deficiency (GHD), an orphan disease. The Company’s product pipeline includes VRS-317 and XTEN Technology.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Versartis, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Versartis Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versartis Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.