AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGCO Corporation were worth $14,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in AGCO Corporation by 4.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in AGCO Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in AGCO Corporation by 18.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,411,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,495,000 after buying an additional 221,904 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) traded down 0.33% on Monday, reaching $57.86. 454,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.08. AGCO Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AGCO Corporation had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 6.85%. AGCO Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AGCO Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of AGCO Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on shares of AGCO Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGCO Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of AGCO Corporation from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $122,377.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts around the world. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

