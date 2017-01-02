Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Position Held by Boston Partners

Boston Partners held its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,964 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) traded up 0.95% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.30. 670,342 shares of the company were exchanged. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $115.97 and a one year high of $179.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm earned $613.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post $12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.09.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $500,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,253.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean M. Healey sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $9,600,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,935,693.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms (Affiliates). The Company is focused on investing in the boutique investment management firms globally, including traditional, alternative and wealth management firms, specializing in an array of active return-oriented investment strategies.

