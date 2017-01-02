Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $57,122,000 Position in Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,078 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $57,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 21,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 201.8% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 33,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 44.3% in the second quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 24,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 262,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at 32.48 on Monday. Pfizer, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $197.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company earned $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

In related news, insider Albert Bourla sold 18,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $552,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Maddaluna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). Its biopharmaceutical products include Lipitor, Sutent and the Premarin family of products.

