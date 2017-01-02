Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Lifted to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $12.60 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Pacific Crest restated an equal weight rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) opened at 11.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $10.51 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $12.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Lifted to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd-lifted-to-buy-at-vetr-inc/1137828.html.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 312,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $2,068,544.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 478,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $1,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,744.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 946,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 117,205 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,867,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,356,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 113,656 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,751,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as a standalone central processing unit (CPU) or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, and discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) for the consumer, commercial and professional graphics markets, and server and embedded CPUs, GPUs and APUs, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.