Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 261.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 485,349 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $86,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 37,680.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,400,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after buying an additional 35,306,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at about $337,042,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 22.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,954,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,650,000 after buying an additional 1,483,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,090,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,246,819,000 after buying an additional 931,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Valley Investors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 366.2% in the second quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC now owns 801,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $102,301,000 after buying an additional 629,316 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) opened at 134.08 on Monday. Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $109.62 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.72.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot, Inc. will post $6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Home Depot, Inc. (The) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Vetr cut Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.01 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

In other Home Depot, Inc. (The) news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 15,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $2,003,654.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,276.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $2,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot, Inc. (The)

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

