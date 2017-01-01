ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (ZIOP) Short Interest Update

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,074,693 shares, an increase of 3.0% from the November 30th total of 40,850,434 shares. Currently, 36.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,714,366 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.5 days.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) opened at 5.35 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $698.15 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business earned $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. ZIOPHARM Oncology had a negative return on equity of 364.49% and a negative net margin of 2,276.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post ($1.33) EPS for the current year.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is seeking to acquire, develop and commercialize, on its own or with partners, a portfolio of cancer therapies through synthetic immuno-oncology. Its clinical-stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12, is used with the oral activator veledimex.

