Zacks: CHINA COAL ENERGY UNSPON ADR EA REPR 20 (CCOZY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

CHINA COAL ENERGY UNSPON ADR EA REPR 20 (NASDAQ:CCOZY) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Zacks has also given CHINA COAL ENERGY UNSPON ADR EA REPR 20 an industry rank of 23 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CHINA COAL ENERGY UNSPON ADR EA REPR 20 (NASDAQ:CCOZY) opened at 8.27 on Tuesday. CHINA COAL ENERGY UNSPON ADR EA REPR 20 has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

