Zacks: Care Capital Properties, Inc. (CCP) Given $30.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Care Capital Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CCP) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Care Capital Properties’ rating score has declined by 50.4% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Care Capital Properties an industry rank of 171 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCP shares. Stephens started coverage on Care Capital Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Care Capital Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Care Capital Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP) opened at 25.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. Care Capital Properties has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.35.

Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Care Capital Properties had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 34.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Care Capital Properties will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Care Capital Properties’s payout ratio is presently 161.70%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Care Capital Properties, Inc. (CCP) Given $30.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/zacks-care-capital-properties-inc-ccp-given-30-00-consensus-price-target-by-brokerages/1137309.html.

In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Malehorn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $80,177.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,408.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Care Capital Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,497,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,775,000 after buying an additional 640,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Care Capital Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,709,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,710,000 after buying an additional 187,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Care Capital Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,586,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,999,000 after buying an additional 43,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Care Capital Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,873,000 after buying an additional 128,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Care Capital Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,210,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Care Capital Properties

Care Capital Properties, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with a diversified portfolio of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and other healthcare assets operated by private regional and local care providers. It leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants under long-term triple-net leases, pursuant to which the tenants are obligated to pay all property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes, insurance and capital expenditures.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Care Capital Properties (CCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Care Capital Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care Capital Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.