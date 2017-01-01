Zacks: Brokerages Set $22.67 Price Target for BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR)

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $22.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BBVA Banco Frances an industry rank of 144 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) opened at 17.43 on Thursday. BBVA Banco Frances has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $23.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth $257,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth $440,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 235,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 31,197 shares in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Frances SA (the Bank) is a provider of financial services to large corporations, small and medium-size companies (SMEs), as well as individual customers. The Bank is focused on the financial sector, through its activities related to banking/financial, pension fund manager and insurance. The Bank has all its operations, property and customers located in Argentina.

