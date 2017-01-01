Zacks: Analysts Set $72.00 Price Target for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.67 (Sell) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s rating score has declined by 22.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $72.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cincinnati Financial Corporation an industry rank of 135 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINF. Langen Mcalenn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, Director David P. Osborn acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,191.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald J. Doyle, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $230,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) opened at 75.75 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $79.60. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Cincinnati Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post $3.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 49.36%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of property casualty insurance marketed through independent insurance agencies in over 40 states. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, Life insurance and Investments.

