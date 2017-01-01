Zacks: ADOCIA SPON ADR REPR 1 (ADOCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

ADOCIA SPON ADR REPR 1 (NASDAQ:ADOCY) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned ADOCIA SPON ADR REPR 1 an industry rank of 59 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADOCIA SPON ADR REPR 1 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of ADOCIA SPON ADR REPR 1 (NASDAQ:ADOCY) opened at 55.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.58 million and a PE ratio of 228.51. ADOCIA SPON ADR REPR 1 has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.00.

