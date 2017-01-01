Wingstop Inc. (WING) Position Decreased by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC cut its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 167.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,287,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,723,000 after buying an additional 805,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,913,000 after buying an additional 102,347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $24,363,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 27.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 156,935 shares during the period. Finally, Passport Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 15.4% in the second quarter. Passport Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 53,328 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) traded down 0.34% during trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 313,749 shares. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wingstop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 6,765,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $177,806,748.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants that specialize in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company offers its guests with over 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides. It is a casual chicken wings-focused restaurant chain with various concepts, which include wings as add-on menu items or focus on wings in a bar or sports-centric setting.

