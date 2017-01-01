Whitnell & Co. Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Whitnell & Co. decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.2% of Whitnell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,008.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 85.8% in the second quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) traded down 0.02% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,406 shares. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. RBC Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

In related news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 34,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $4,205,743.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,751.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman David C. Parry sold 31,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $3,856,657.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,225.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a manufacturer of a range of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products and Specialty Products. It produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications; equipment, consumables and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, and equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics; adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance; arc welding equipment, consumables and accessories for a range of industrial and commercial applications, and beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment, and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners.

