Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Stake Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Digital Corporation were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 16.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 26.5% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 17.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) traded down 0.70% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,118 shares. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $72.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. The firm’s market capitalization is $19397.96 billion.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Western Digital Corporation had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post $7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Western Digital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -162.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Western Digital Corporation from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

In related news, Director Henry T. Denero sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $264,943.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,312.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 23,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,624,586.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

