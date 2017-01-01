WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of WESCO International worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 12.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,018,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $210,000.

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) traded down 1.41% during trading on Friday, hitting $66.55. The stock had a trading volume of 346,585 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.77. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.87.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post $3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised WESCO International to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. RBC Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on WESCO International and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.24.

In other WESCO International news, SVP Diane Lazzaris sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $325,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,990.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a distributor of products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services used in industrial, construction, utility and commercial, institutional and government (CIG) markets. The Company is a provider of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) products, construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services.

