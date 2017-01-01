Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $988,000 Position in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 0.4% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 343,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 39.8% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 73.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 57,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. by 15.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agran Libbie purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. during the third quarter valued at $3,278,000. 30.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) traded up 2.51% on Friday, reaching $18.35. 252,689 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.00. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business earned $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a limited partnership company with operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Company’s segments include Terminalling and Storage, Natural Gas Services, Sulfur Services and Marine Transportation. The Company owns or operates approximately 30 marine shore-based terminal facilities and over 20 specialty terminal facilities located in the United States.

