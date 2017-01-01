Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 2,351 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (W)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 112.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 70.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 28.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) traded down 1.18% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 761,753 shares. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company’s market capitalization is $3.00 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post ($1.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vetr cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.28 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

In related news, SVP Steve Oblak sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $55,297.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,427.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising, product discovery and prices for a range of products from suppliers across various brands, including Wayfair.com, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio and Birch Lane. The Company offers a range of furniture, home furnishings, decor and goods. Wayfair produces editorial content both in-house and through third parties.

