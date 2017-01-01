Wedbush Weighs in on KB Home’s FY2018 Earnings (KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for KB Home in a research report issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.
KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) opened at 15.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.10. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in KB Home by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in KB Home by 5.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home is a homebuilding company in the United States. The Company constructs and sells a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes and condominiums. Its segments include the West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast homebuilding segments, and financial services segment.
