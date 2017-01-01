Visa Inc. (V) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $210,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Visa by 20.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.02. 7,127,305 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.89. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm earned $4.26 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post $3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Visa Inc. (V) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/visa-inc-v-shares-sold-by-great-lakes-advisors-llc/1137471.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.90 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

In other news, insider Charles W. Scharf sold 772,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $63,881,176.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,490,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $1,534,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,480.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a payments technology company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Visa U.SA Inc (Visa U.SA), Visa International Service Association (Visa International), Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited, Visa Canada Corporation, Inovant LLC and CyberSource Corporation (CyberSource), operate a processing network, VisaNet, which facilitates authorization, clearing and settlement of payment transactions around the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.