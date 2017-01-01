Visa Inc. (V) Position Boosted by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Visa were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Milestone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $269,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 31.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 35.2% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 307,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,444,000 after buying an additional 80,040 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 63,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 22.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) traded down 0.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.02. 7,127,305 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $83.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm earned $4.26 billion during the quarter. Visa had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 39.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Pacific Crest set a $92.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Vetr raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $1,534,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,480.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles W. Scharf sold 772,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $63,881,176.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,490,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a payments technology company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Visa U.SA Inc (Visa U.SA), Visa International Service Association (Visa International), Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited, Visa Canada Corporation, Inovant LLC and CyberSource Corporation (CyberSource), operate a processing network, VisaNet, which facilitates authorization, clearing and settlement of payment transactions around the world.

