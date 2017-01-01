Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) Receives $32.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Virtusa Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price objective on Virtusa Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Virtusa Corporation from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Virtusa Corporation from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) opened at 25.12 on Tuesday. Virtusa Corporation has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $752.65 million, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company earned $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.43 million. Virtusa Corporation had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 2.79%. Virtusa Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtusa Corporation will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa Corporation news, Director Ronald T. Maheu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 774,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,175,274.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa Corporation by 4.2% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa Corporation by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa Corporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa Corporation during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa Corporation by 57.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa Corporation

Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa) is an information technology services company. The Company’s services include information technology (IT) and business consulting, digital enablement services, user experience (UX) design, development of IT applications, maintenance and support services, systems integration, infrastructure and managed services.

