Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $265,000 Position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 49.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,739 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 28,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 13.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) traded down 1.03% on Friday, hitting $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,860 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The firm’s market cap is $14.14 billion. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business earned $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. National Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -2.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Societe Generale upgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.10 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Johnson Rice downgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim downgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.52.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc (NOV) is engaged in providing design, manufacture and sale of equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion and production operations. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, which makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore; Rig Aftermarket, which provides aftermarket products and services to support land and offshore rigs, and drilling rig components manufactured by the Company’s Rig Systems segment; Wellbore Technologies, which sells and rents solids control equipment, and provides solids control, waste management and drilling fluids services, and Completion & Production Solutions, which provides technologies for well completions and oil and gas production.

