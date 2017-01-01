Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,188 New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of New Media Investment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWM. Boston Partners raised its position in New Media Investment Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 204,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $5,175,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $1,834,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $1,324,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) traded down 0.06% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 415,911 shares. New Media Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $712.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business earned $306.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New Media Investment Group Inc. will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/victory-capital-management-inc-acquires-shares-of-23188-new-media-investment-group-inc-newm/1137637.html.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Media Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barrington Research downgraded New Media Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Media Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $159,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory William Freiberg bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $1,275,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,612.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc (New Media) is a holding company. The Company owns, operates and invests in local media assets. It has a focus on owning and acquiring local media assets in small to mid-size markets. The Company is a publisher of locally based print and online media. The Company’s operating segments include Eastern US Publishing, Central US Publishing and Western US Publishing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM).

Receive News & Ratings for New Media Investment Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Media Investment Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.