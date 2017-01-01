Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Viacom were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAB. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viacom by 2.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Viacom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Viacom by 7.2% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Viacom by 4.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 84,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Viacom by 17.5% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. 2,542,744 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.31. Viacom Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Viacom had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Viacom’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Viacom Inc. will post $3.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wunderlich dropped their target price on shares of Viacom from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Viacom from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.99.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc (Viacom) is an entertainment content company that connects with audiences in over 160 countries and territories and creates compelling television programs, motion pictures, short-form video, applications, games, consumer products, social media and other entertainment content. The Company operates through two segments: Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

