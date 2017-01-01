Utah Retirement Systems Holds Position in PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Utah Retirement Systems continued to hold its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,936,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,613,000 after buying an additional 2,626,728 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,882,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,676,000 after buying an additional 583,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PBF Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,215,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,035,000 after buying an additional 219,973 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,955,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,274,000 after buying an additional 441,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PBF Energy by 25.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after buying an additional 543,630 shares during the period.

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) traded up 1.20% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. 1,382,927 shares of the stock were exchanged. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.74 billion.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.60. The company earned $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post ($0.86) EPS for the current year.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “focus stock” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Howard Weil cut shares of PBF Energy from a “focus stock” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

