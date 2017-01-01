USS Investment Management Ltd Continues to Hold Stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

USS Investment Management Ltd continued to hold its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. J P Morgan Chase & Co accounts for about 1.8% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $119,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 3.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,751,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.2% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 121,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 7.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) opened at 86.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $69.84. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $87.39.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Vetr downgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.84 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.62.

In other J P Morgan Chase & Co news, insider Mark O’donovan sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $278,616.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 14,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $947,222.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,238.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

