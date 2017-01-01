US Bancorp DE Sells 1,305 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Inovalon Holdings were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inovalon Holdings by 32.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after buying an additional 1,150,802 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Inovalon Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,470,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Inovalon Holdings by 29.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,355,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,430,000 after buying an additional 762,680 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inovalon Holdings by 11.7% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,876,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,825,000 after buying an additional 508,868 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings by 41.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,516,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after buying an additional 445,748 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) traded up 1.48% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,655 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.26. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm earned $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.38 million. Inovalon Holdings had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post $0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “US Bancorp DE Sells 1,305 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/us-bancorp-de-sells-1305-shares-of-inovalon-holdings-inc-inov/1137605.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Inovalon Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Pacific Crest set a $20.00 price objective on Inovalon Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th. First Analysis began coverage on Inovalon Holdings in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Inovalon Holdings from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

In other Inovalon Holdings news, CFO Thomas R. Kloster sold 109,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,706,731.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $156,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Green purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $278,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,980.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon Holdings

Inovalon Holdings, Inc is a technology company. The Company combines advanced cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms to provide services for health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. The Company operates through developing cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms segment and provides related services to its clients.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.