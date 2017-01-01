Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Forest Products worth $148,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 100.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 13.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) opened at 102.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.67. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average of $99.73.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post $4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP Patrick M. Benton sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $140,302.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael F. Mordell sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $182,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,748.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, supplies wood, wood composite and other products to three primary markets: retail, construction and industrial. Its industrial market serves as industrial manufacturers and other customers for packaging, material handling and other applications.

