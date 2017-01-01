UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 221 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct Company worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company by 313.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 435,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 330,015 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Company by 717.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after buying an additional 259,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,022,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,858,000 after buying an additional 241,877 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Company by 687.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 257,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after buying an additional 224,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Company by 107.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 276,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,531,000 after buying an additional 143,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) traded down 1.02% during trading on Friday, hitting $92.39. 302,975 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.57. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

MSC Industrial Direct Company (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct Company had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company earned $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct Company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. MSC Industrial Direct Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Gabelli lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

In related news, SVP Christopher Davanzo sold 3,881 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $337,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 4,517 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $329,786.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,966.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc (MSC) is direct marketers and distributors of a range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products to customers throughout the United States. The Company operates primarily in the United States, with customers in all 50 states, through a network of five customer fulfillment centers (four customer fulfillment centers are located within the United States and one is located in the United Kingdom and 106 branch offices (104 branches are located within the United States, one is located in the United Kingdom and the other is located in Mexico).

