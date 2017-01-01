UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,351 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.26% of Gentherm worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 21.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 23.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 21.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) traded down 1.60% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,992 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. Gentherm Inc has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm earned $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.41 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post $2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company, which is engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative thermal management technologies and automotive cable systems. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment comprises Gentherm’s three geographic operating segments: North America, Europe and Asia.

