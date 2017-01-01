Tradition Capital Management LLC Has $5,313,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Tradition Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,564 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.9% of Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 17.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in QUALCOMM by 29.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded down 1.27% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,941,909 shares. The firm has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $71.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company earned $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 55.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Sunday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Pacific Crest reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

In other news, Director Stiles Barbara Alexander sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $1,507,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,440 shares in the company, valued at $167,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

