Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Receives $35.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $552,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,156.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph R. Sicree sold 5,986 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $195,442.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,699 shares in the company, valued at $675,822.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,826,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 29.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,999,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,268,000 after buying an additional 1,834,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,019,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,166,000 after buying an additional 169,812 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,351,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,081,000 after buying an additional 696,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,291,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,284,000 after buying an additional 1,537,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) opened at 31.00 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Receives $35.13 Average PT from Analysts” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/toll-brothers-inc-tol-receives-35-13-average-pt-from-analysts/1137275.html.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc designs, builds, markets and arranges financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company caters to move-up, empty nester, active-adult, age-qualified and second-home buyers in the United States (Traditional Home Building Product). The Company operates in two segments: traditional home building and urban infill.

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.