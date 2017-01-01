TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Pentair PLC. (PNR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,476 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair PLC. were worth $27,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Pentair PLC. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,924,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,909,000 after buying an additional 275,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,659,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,903,000 after buying an additional 89,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 278.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,491,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,129,000 after buying an additional 4,039,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,736,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,769,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,931,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,108,000 after buying an additional 27,137 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) opened at 56.07 on Friday. Pentair PLC. has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.34. The stock’s market cap is $10.19 billion.

Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808 million. Pentair PLC. had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.70%. Pentair PLC.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC. will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Pentair PLC.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Pentair PLC.’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pentair PLC. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Pentair PLC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair PLC. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

About Pentair PLC.

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

