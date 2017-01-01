TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $27,669,000 Stake in Signature Bank (SBNY)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $27,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,855,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,545,000 after buying an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,078,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,193,000 after buying an additional 95,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,010,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,140,000 after buying an additional 291,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 14.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,211,000 after buying an additional 233,889 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) opened at 150.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $113.53 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post $7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $27,669,000 Stake in Signature Bank (SBNY)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-has-27669000-stake-in-signature-bank-sbny/1137363.html.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Jefferies Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank (the Bank) is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area, including those in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island and Connecticut. The Bank offers a range of business and personal banking products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.