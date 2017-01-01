TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $27,636,000 Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) by 83.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,911 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation were worth $27,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,868,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,787,000 after buying an additional 1,432,859 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 18.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,741,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,458,000 after buying an additional 1,222,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 8.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,987,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,482,000 after buying an additional 471,033 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 22.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,718,000 after buying an additional 785,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 97.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,045,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after buying an additional 2,001,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) opened at 36.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation had a return on equity of 59.18% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 61,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $2,292,521.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Logue sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,921,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

