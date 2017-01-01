TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco PLC (IVZ)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 897,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,969 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PLC were worth $28,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Banced Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco PLC by 8.1% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PLC during the second quarter worth about $1,395,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco PLC by 110.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PLC during the second quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco PLC by 252.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 374,899 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) opened at 30.34 on Friday. Invesco PLC has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76.

Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Invesco PLC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco PLC will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Invesco PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Invesco PLC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invesco PLC in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, insider Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $4,156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,919.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip Taylor sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $4,386,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco PLC

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent global investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a diverse set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It operates in the investment management segment.

