The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Stake Reduced by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 86.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 51.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.42. 1,014,278 shares of the company were exchanged. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $101.23 and a one year high of $123.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average is $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post $9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.64.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,134,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 2,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.19 per share, with a total value of $214,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,665.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations and individuals. It operates through three segments: Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

