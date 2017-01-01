Team Health Holdings, Inc. (TMH) Receives $44.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Team Health Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group set a $47.00 price target on Team Health Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens cut Team Health Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Avondale Partners cut Team Health Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Team Health Holdings in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Team Health Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Team Health Holdings by 711.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Team Health Holdings by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Team Health Holdings during the second quarter worth about $305,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Team Health Holdings by 1.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 117,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Team Health Holdings by 677.9% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 335,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 292,195 shares during the period.
Shares of Team Health Holdings (NYSE:TMH) opened at 43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. Team Health Holdings has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $49.50.
About Team Health Holdings
Team Health Holdings, Inc is a United States-based physician services company. The Company supplies outsourced healthcare professional staffing and administrative services to hospitals and other healthcare providers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Hospital Based Services, IPC Healthcare, Specialty Services and Other Services.
